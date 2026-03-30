Thune and Schumer’s 2 AM Backroom Deal: Senate Leadership Must Go

“Thune and Schumer cut this deal at two o’clock in the morning and through a procedural move, the rank and file members of the Senate were basically told this is what you’re getting.”

Rep. Tim Burchett Exposes the 2 AM Senate Backroom Deal

The House did its job. They passed DHS funding that included the Coast Guard, border protection, TSA agents, and the Senate’s response? A backroom deal at 2 AM that stripped out the parts that actually secure the country.

There were only five people on the floor.

“So reality was, it had nothing to do with the rank-and-file members of the Senate; they were basically told this, and there’s very, very little recourse to do anything “about it.

“You know, the House funded the DHS, which had the Coast Guard, which protects our borders, and we funded TSA agents, and the Senate didn’t even have the guts to take up the SAVE AMERICA Act. So it pretty much shows you Senate leadership; Thune and Schumer have a real dislike for what most of America thinks. They want to run the show and don’t really care what you want. I think they sure don’t like Trump. They want to get back to the old days. And just pathetic, really, in my opinion. And that’s, that’s what’s basically behind it.”

Senate leadership sold out the border to cut a deal while the rest of the chamber was asleep at 2 AM.

Calls for the removal of John Thune are growing, as Rep. Tim Burchett has joined Rep. John Rose (TN) in calling for the Senate to vote on a new Majority Leader. We need five Senators now.

. Rep. Tim Burchett pulled back the curtain on how the Senate DHS deal actually went down. “ ’ … pic.twitter.com/8tRSLaj2s2 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) March 29, 2026

He wants them to come back to work.

BREAKING: Rep. Tim Burchett calls on Leader Thune to CALL BACK senators from recess and pass the DHS funding bill “We shouldn’t get paid! We’re a bunch of spoiled BRATS!” “I think we need to get back and get back to work. We used to say in the state legislature you shouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/fFBYbZRgA5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 29, 2026

Perhaps President Trump could call them back from vacation. They can’t hate him or the people any more than they do. Several Republican and Democrat senators had the unpaid TSA agents escort them to the front of airport lines. (Majority Leader Thune, Democrat Whip Katherine Clark, and others)