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Home Home President Trump Threatens to Blow up Plants & Kharg If the Strait...

President Trump Threatens to Blow up Plants & Kharg If the Strait Isn’t Opened

By
M Dowling
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0
26

Yesterday, President Trump addressed the question of ground troops while aboard Air Force One, saying he has a number of options. Then he suggested we’ve already had regime change in Iran, and the people he is talking to now are far more reasonable. Things changed by this morning.

Early this morning, President Trump threatened to blow up Kharg Island and their plants if they don’t immediately open up the Strait. If the timing is accurate at BRICS News, Iran seemed to respond by allowing only two Chinese tankers through. However, the timing could be off.

Iran is again saying they are not holding direct talks with the U.S.

Early this morning, President Trump threatened to blow up Kharg island, electric plants, and oil wells.

Iran is mocking Trump by only letting two Chinese tankers through.

Missile Sites Destroyed and Still Functioning

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