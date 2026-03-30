President Trump Threatens to Blow up Plants & Kharg If the Strait Isn’t Opened

Yesterday, President Trump addressed the question of ground troops while aboard Air Force One, saying he has a number of options. Then he suggested we’ve already had regime change in Iran, and the people he is talking to now are far more reasonable. Things changed by this morning.

Early this morning, President Trump threatened to blow up Kharg Island and their plants if they don’t immediately open up the Strait. If the timing is accurate at BRICS News, Iran seemed to respond by allowing only two Chinese tankers through. However, the timing could be off.

Iran is again saying they are not holding direct talks with the U.S.

Early this morning, President Trump threatened to blow up Kharg island, electric plants, and oil wells.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 President Trump threatens to blow up and “completely obliterate” all of Iran’s electric plants, oil wells and Kharg Island if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately opened. pic.twitter.com/ZWDcVI3AIL — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 30, 2026

Iran is mocking Trump by only letting two Chinese tankers through.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iranian media mocks President Trump, claims Strait of Hormuz “reopened” but only for two Chinese oil tankers. pic.twitter.com/kxjhMwtKiA — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 30, 2026

Missile Sites Destroyed and Still Functioning