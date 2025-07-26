Thune, Johnson Plan to Keep DJT from Making Recess Appointments

M Dowling
66

According to Thomas Massie, during the August recess, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) plan to call the House and Senate into session every four or five days to keep Trump from making recess appointments.

What party are they with again?

Johnson recently criticized Massie for not supporting the Big, Beautiful. How ironic.

Meanwhile, 14 of 15 district judges and 50 judicial nominees in total will not be dealt with. President Trump has over 260 nominees NOT YET CONFIRMED by the Senate. This is out of 356 nominees.

When asked about it, Rep. Massie’s spokesperson said it’s just a statement of fact.

They do it so they can cut deals.

Massie also responded on X.

I guess they don’t want to be re-elected.

Sen. Mike Lee is fighting for us.

Anna Strong
Anna Strong
1 hour ago

They are always undercutting the President whenever they can. Thune and Johnson are RINO’s or worse. Seems they stand up for what makes them look good, but are really in it for themselves! I am not a fan of Massie, but in this case I’m glad he put it out there.

2
Reply
kat
kat
1 hour ago

Never did trust Johnson. He has history. Btw, is there ANY way X information can be summarized to prevent having to hop, skip and jump? Often people (like me – lol ) get distracted with other posts and lose some of the main message of the article.

1
Reply
