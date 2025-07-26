Thune, Johnson Plan to Keep DJT from Making Recess Appointments

According to Thomas Massie, during the August recess, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) plan to call the House and Senate into session every four or five days to keep Trump from making recess appointments.

What party are they with again?

Johnson recently criticized Massie for not supporting the Big, Beautiful. How ironic.

Meanwhile, 14 of 15 district judges and 50 judicial nominees in total will not be dealt with. President Trump has over 260 nominees NOT YET CONFIRMED by the Senate. This is out of 356 nominees.

When asked about it, Rep. Massie’s spokesperson said it’s just a statement of fact.

They do it so they can cut deals.

Massie also responded on X.

.@RepGregMurphy, if I misrepresented why GOP leadership holds pro-forma sessions, please elaborate. The American people deserve to know that these gavel-in/gavel-out sessions of Congress are convened to prevent President Trump from ever making recess appointments. https://t.co/fNfb3MBv1S — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 26, 2025

I guess they don’t want to be re-elected.

During August recess, Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune plan to call the House and Senate into session every four or five days, with practically no one there, for the sole purpose of preventing Trump from making recess appointments. Here was today’s House “pro-forma” session: pic.twitter.com/sK1tZTCdYQ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 25, 2025

I see some people are excited @realDonaldTrump can make recess appointments to fill out his staff now that Congress has recessed for August. Bad news: @SpeakerJohnson and Leader Thune plan to convene-and-adjourn every 4 or 5 days to block Trump from making those appointments. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 24, 2025

Sen. Mike Lee is fighting for us.