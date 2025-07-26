Dan Bongino: “I’ll Never Be the Same…Shocked Me to My Core”

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino messaged Americans about his job. It’s not good. He is apparently learning of corruption so shocking that he’ll “never be the same.”

In a general statement, he writes:

During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening.

The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us. But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.

We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not “my truth,” or “your truth,” but THE TRUTH.

God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

Respectfully,

Dan

This is very depressing but not surprising. I hope he tells us about it when he leaves the job. Just what I have seen is overwhelming. It is both parties, but the worse, at least for now, seem to gravitate toward the Democrat Party.

Democrats invite unvetted people from around the world into our country and don’t want to lose a one. So, they fight from child rapists and traffickers, murderers, liars, thieves. They want to empty prisons. They promote some of the weirdest, most despicable people and those people run for office and become their leaders.

Are Republicans any bargain? No, but they are the best we have right now.