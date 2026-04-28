Tim Walz Takes Credit for Today’s Childcare Center Raids – Not Satire

Governor Tim Walz tried to take credit for the raids of 22 potentially fraudulent childcare centers. He posted on X that he was responsible for the raids. It shouldn’t be unbelievable to anyone, since he lied nonstop during his run for vice president.

His post: If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it.

The truth, as we should all know by now, is that Tim Walz and Keith Ellison were aware of widespread fraud for several years, since at least 2019, and did nothing. Whistleblowers employed by the State of Minnesota had come forward. There is documentation to prove it.

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to Walz, calling him out for his bald-faced lies:

Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship.

‘Our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it. That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars,” Walz said dishonestly.

Even the Minnesota agencies debunked his lies. They have been calling out the fraud for years.

“The City of Minneapolis is not involved in the federal operations being reported around Minnesota today, and as of 9:30 a.m., MPD has not been asked to assist with the execution of federal warrants,” the city employees stated.