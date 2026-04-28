German Chancellor Rips President Trump for Being “Played”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ripped President Trump, warning him that he is being “played” and “humiliated” by the Tehran regime for not having a strategy to end the conflict. I’m not sure what he is suggesting as an alternative diplomatic approach.

Speaking during a school visit in his home region in western Germany, Merz said the U.S. had misjudged the Iranian regime and entered the war without a clear exit plan.

“The Iranians are clearly stronger than expected, and the Americans clearly have no truly convincing strategy in the negotiations either,” Merz said, according to German Press Agency dpa. “A whole nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership.”

The U.S. “quite obviously went into this war without any strategy,” Merz said, warning that the conflict could degenerate into a quagmire like U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

I hope President Trump has an exit strategy. It seems to be about squeezing them into subservience or blowing them up into it.

President Trump responded:

The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise! President DONALD J. TRUMP.

Hopefully, President Trump has a reasonable way out of this war soon. To a lot of people, it looks like he’s flying by the seat of his pants. The Iranians think he was unprepared for their alternative militant force of drones, ballistics, and pirates on the shore. We will soon find out.