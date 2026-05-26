Time Pushes the Bolshie with the SS Tattoo, Puts Him on the Cover

Maine’s Democrat candidate for the Senate, Graham Platner, is a shockingly perverse individual who had an SS tattoo on his chest for 20 years and has said he is a communist more than once. He’s vulgar and has trashed military, rural, and white people. There is so much more wrong with him, but that should be enough. It’s not enough for Time magazine.

Here is Platner insulting a courageous soldier. He refused to apologize for his public comments. Still, it wasn’t enough for Time.

The magazine put Platner on their cover and then glorified him. They begin with a lie that he became popular organically.

“Platner’s story feels a lot like a pat movie plot: with Democratic voters yearning for outsiders to shake up the system, along comes a rough-hewn, gravelly-voiced Marine Corps veteran from Sullivan, Maine—pop. 1,300—as their new national star. He barnstorms the state with a pugilistic brand of economic populism, building a following so quickly that he forces his central-casting opponent, the two-term Democratic governor, Janet Mills, out of the race before voters can cast a ballot.”

His rise was carefully orchestrated by the DNC and the media. They made him into everyman, while he’s really an unhinged sexual deviant.

TIME claims the trust fund Bolshevik candidate is the Democrats’ answer. They quoted an ad maker who says, “His ‘difference’ may well be his secret sauce.”

“With Democratic voters yearning for outsiders to shake up the system, along comes a rough-hewn, gravelly-voiced Marine Corps veteran from Sullivan, Maine—pop. 1,300—as their new national star,” according to the article.

The article continues, “Platner’s rise fits a moment where many Democrats feel the traditional playbook hasn’t worked, either politically or personally,” says ad maker Jim Margolis, who advised Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns. “Democrats are willing to bet on someone who may have a few warts but feels fresh, unscripted, and tuned in.” His ‘difference’ may well be his secret sauce.”

“… What stands out to his supporters is a fluency for the anxieties of the moment and his ability to connect with the hurt underneath them.

The article says his faults are his positives for Democrats. They seek to tell Democrats what to think.

“After decades of nominating buttoned-up technocrats with glittering résumés, many Democrats want candidates with flaws, faded ink, and redemption arcs that resemble their own. Platner’s past, in other words, may actually be his path.”

The article ends with a quote from Platner: “Just trust me, bro.”

There is no secret sauce. He’s a nasty, profane, hateful Pinko who admires Nazis and has a career as a fake oysterman. There is no reason to trust him. Time says it’s a “leap of faith.” It’s actually “blind faith” based on foolhardiness.

Did we mention trash-mouth Platner likes to masturbate in public toilets? “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portash*tter,” the deviant candidate said.

They should have used this photo on the cover:

Time magazine should be ashamed. The candidate is a nutter.

TIME’s new cover: Even in this antiestablishment political moment, Graham Platner’s rise has been remarkable. His candidacy is forcing the party to come to terms with what it’s willing to risk in exchange for a fighter https://t.co/1ExIrgNTaY pic.twitter.com/Yc1uLkzUUk — TIME (@TIME) May 21, 2026

Graham loves the 150-year-old red diaper baby, Bernie Sanders. This is who and what the Democrat Party is now.