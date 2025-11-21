Tina Peters Was Put in the Hole

President Trump has been trying his best to get Tina Peters out of prison in Arizona. She was sentenced to nine years in prison at age 69 for, at best, a misdemeanor they raised to a felony. She was acting as a whistleblower, or at least she thought so.

In the most vengeful responses, the state has refused every effort to bring her to federal prison. Steve Bannon said she has now been sent to the hole, the special housing unit. In other words, she’s in solitary confinement where wardens send prisoners to break them psychologically and physically. That does seem to make her a political prisoner. We need to do everything to get Tina Peters out of this prison.

Tina Peters is a Gold Star mother who had no criminal record. She lost her son and her husband before she was imprisoned by a radical left judge.

More Information

Tina has been moved to solitary confinement today after filing a grievance with the warden about a teacher in the prison making statements to numerous other inmates about her.

Some of those inmates informed Tina that this teacher was speaking openly about the fact that Tina is never going to leave prison, that the state will never let her out, etc.

Tina asked this teacher about their statements about her while passing them in the halls of the facility. This resulted in the teacher and inmates antagonizing Tina and ganging up on her verbally.

Inmates openly supported the teacher and their statements and berated Tina for not telling the media to stay silent on her conditions and details of her case.

At the suggestion of another inmate, Tina filed a grievance against the teacher this morning. Tina was then brought to medical for a physical evaluation consisting of a strip search, a meeting with mental health, followed by the manager of mental health in the facility, and then made to wait for several hours.

Tina was then informed that she would be moved to solitary confinement due to an investigation involving internal affairs. She was told the investigation could take up to 17 days. She expects to remain in solitary for the duration of the investigation.

As of now, she has been removed from her normal cell and is currently being held in solitary confinement.

She has been told she “is not being punished” and has been allowed to keep her iPad, but does not have access to the internet, and therefore cannot call any of her approved contacts or her attorneys unless the rest of the pod is put back in their cells until she has completed her calls.

A Windowless Cell on the Eve of Her Mother’s 97th Birthday

She is in a windowless cell again with no contact, and will be allowed out of her cell 1-2 hours per day.

This is a difficult day for Tina as you can imagine, especially considering this is the eve of her Mother’s 97th birthday.

Please keep Tina Peters in your prayers, and pray that an honest investigation is performed into the misconduct of the individuals involved for the inappropriate and willful targeting of a political prisoner.

Pray that she gets to see her 97-year-old mother again soon.

If you can support Tina, she needs your help. Please share her website TinaPeters.us and encourage everyone you know to donate to support her living expenses and legal bills so that she can stay afloat and WIN so that this can never happen to any other American.

God Bless you and thank you for your prayers and support of America’s Gold Star Mother and the most courageous Clerk in the nation!