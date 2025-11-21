Senate Clarifies Their Lawsuit Law Which Is Still Craptastic

Yesterday, the House voted unanimously to repeal the Lawsuit law – which the Senate put into the continuing resolution – that gave Senators the ability to sue the government after they were spied on during the Arctic Frost hoax.

It’s obscene to give the senators taxpayer dollars if they are spied on since they did nothing wrong. However, the money goes back to the treasury, not the senators. Still, the taxpayer is the one who pays for the politicians’ wrongdoing.

They could sue the government and get $500,000 each for being spied on. Lindsey Graham slipped it into the spending bill. The Senate now says that the money wasn’t going directly to the aggrieved senators it was going to the treasury. So they taxed the taxpayers to send it to the treasury? The whole thing doesn’t make sense since the people who did it to them aren’t being punished at all. Also the fact is these senators weren’t very alert. We have known for years that the government subpoenas records from phone companies without warrants. Instead of trying to collect money for whatever and wherever, how about they pass a law requiring warrants?

Useless Lindsey Clarifies

Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of the Republicans whose phone records were secretly accessed by former special counsel Jack Smith as he investigated Mr. Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election results.

“What did we do to justify having Jack Smith issue a subpoena for the phone records of a branch of government, the Senate, where all of us had to decide whether or not to certify the election,” he said.

He said the subpoena and a court order from District Court Judge James Boasberg blocking the affected lawmakers from being notified by the phone companies violates existing law.

The new law clarifies that telecom providers are required to notify Senate offices if they receive a subpoena or another legal request for Senate data. If the notification requirement is violated in relation to federal investigations, senators can sue the government for up to $500,000 in damages for each violation.

Okay, that takes care of the senators. What about when they spy on the rest of us?

Instead of suing the government, which is the American taxpayer, how about they fine the wrongdoers??? Better yet, put them in prison for a short stint!

Mr. Thune sought unanimous consent to adopt a resolution clarifying that any damages senators are awarded under the new law must be forfeited to the Treasury because of the Senate’s conflict of interest rules.

The rules state that senators shall not receive any form of compensation from any source “that would occur by virtue of influence improperly exerted from his position.”

Senators are also barred from introducing or aiding in the passage of legislation that is principally designed to further their financial interest, but Mr. Thune said that was not the goal in this case.

“It’s an important defense of separation of powers,” he said, noting it protects both parties “from a weaponized Department of Justice that is pursuing political enemies.”

Graham might expand the law, putting the taxpayer on the hook for more millions.