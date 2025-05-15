Tom Homan on AOC’s Threats & A Massive Crackdown Is Coming!

During an interview on The Lead with Jake Tapper, he asked Tom Homan about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently posted a video threatening Tom Homan if his agents touch any of the lawmakers.

He cut right through her video rant.

“First of all, you can’t intimidate me. Come on, give me a break. Five years in Border Patrol before AOC was even born. Over 30 years enforcing immigration law. Service under six presidents. Hundreds of policies reviewed, implemented, and enforced.

“You can’t deny the success of the Trump administration when it comes to border security—again, the most secure border in the history of this nation,” Homan said.

He indicated that she should be ashamed of her support for sanctuary cities and her hostility toward ICE.

Then came his cold reminder:

“You can’t cross the line. You can’t knowingly impede ICE law enforcement officers. That is a felony. You can’t harbor and conceal—knowingly harbor and conceal—illegal aliens from ICE. That is a felony.

Massive Crackdown Coming

The Border Czar revealed that the Trump administration is preparing a federal deportation crackdown unlike anything the US has done before.

“We’re going to ramp up the number of teams in the interior of the United States,” he said.

“We’re building that team now.”

Homan explained that multiple agencies are already being mobilized. ICE, which includes over 14,000 officers between ERO and HSI, is preparing to redeploy personnel for interior enforcement. But this isn’t just ICE.

“President Trump has all the government on this,” he said, pointing to coordination with ATF, DEA, the U.S. Marshals, DOJ, and even the State Department. This isn’t piecemeal. It’s a full-scale federal operation—and it’s just getting started.

Tapper pressed Homan about reports that the administration was exploring deportations to Libya. Homan said he wasn’t aware of any specific Libya plan, but confirmed that negotiations are underway with multiple countries to accept illegal aliens—especially those who pose a public safety or national security threat.

The U.S. Won’t House Criminal Aliens

He made it clear that America can no longer house dangerous criminals. “If their home countries don’t accept them,” he explained, “we’re looking for third safe countries to repatriate them.” He wouldn’t reveal the countries yet since he doesn’t have signed deals.

Tapper asked about the crackdown, causing fear among legal immigrants.

“Well, look, we’re sending a message. It’s not okay to enter this country illegally. It is a crime.”

“It is not okay to be in this country illegally.”

“It is not okay to hire an illegal alien because you’re simply undercutting your competition, who hire U.S. citizens.”

“We don’t deport U.S. citizens. If you’re a resident alien, you’re here on a green card, you have certain rules when you get the resident alien card, you got to obey those rules.”

“Simply follow the rules, and don’t break the law, and you’ll be just fine.”

