None of the 76 Shots Kids Got Were Tested Against the Placebo

You might find RFK’s recent testimony before Congress very enlightening. Did you know that American children receive 76 shots by the time they are 18 years of age, and none of them are tested against a placebo except for COVID-19?

“Well, the vaccine recommendations, Senator,” Robert Kennedy said, “are normally made through ASAP Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is an outside consulting committee at the CDC.

“There’s another committee called VR back, which is within FDA, that actually recommends whether the vaccines get licensed or not. And so that’s where the recommendations come from.

“And you know what? Traditionally, they have not done evidence-based medicine. They only adopted evidence-based medicine about 12 years ago. And what we’ve said, said during our administration, is that we want to have safety studies prior to the licensure and recommendation of the vaccine.

“Vaccines are the only medical product that is exempt from pre licensing safety testing, so the only vaccine that has been tested in a full blown placebo trial against an inert placebo was the COVID vaccine, the other 76 shots at children in this country received between birth and 18 years old, none of them have been safely tested in pre licensing studies against the placebo, which means we don’t understand the risk profile for those products. And that’s something that I intend to remedy.”

RFK JR: “The 76 shots that children in this country receive … None of them have been safety tested in pre-licensing studies against a placebo, which means we don’t understand the risk profile for those products. That’s something that I intend to remedy.” pic.twitter.com/awCwMsIEnW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 15, 2025

The Act in Question

The Protecting Our Children from the CDC Act (H.R. 87) forces HHS to post all clinical data before adding COVID shots to the schedule—a basic accountability measure bureaucrats have dodged for decades. The vaccine safety is not transparent.

NIH’s $45 billion budget funds studies that align with their narrative while suppressing independent safety reviews.

Kennedy’s push for placebo testing isn’t radical. It’s the bare minimum for informed consent in a system rigged to protect pharma profits over public health.

China's Trade War, Gold Skyrocketing... Diversify Your Retirement With Zero Fees for Up to Ten Years You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email