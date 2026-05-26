Tom Steyer, a Most Awful Candidate: Reparations, Arrest ICE, Lies

California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer is a complete fraud. He supports reparations, which would simply be another corrupt wealth redistribution program. He wants to abolish ICE and plans to arrest ICE agents. Criminals and terrorists flooded into the country under Biden. This man has to know that. While claiming to be a climate change devotee, he remains invested in oil, gas, and coal. Fossil fuels for me, but not for thee.

“I have no conflicts. I’m 100% committed to working-class people, and I’m 100% committed to taking down corporate special interests. I have a long list of accomplishments, including breaking these corporate special interests at the ballot box three times—including the oil companies, the tobacco companies, and out-of-state companies.

“I’m not taking money from any of these people, and they’re scared of me. Big companies and billionaires are spending tens of millions of dollars against me, and they don’t spend a single penny against anyone else. I’m their threat.

“The teachers, the nurses, the cafeteria workers, every environmentalist, and the people who need support are endorsing me because there’s one person in this state who is not scared to take on the powers that be. They know I will do it, and I won’t give up, and I won’t quit.”

He promotes everything that has ruined California.

Tom Steyer: “We should abolish ICE, it’s a criminal organization. We should be prosecuting ICE agents for racial profiling, for committing violence against Californians.”pic.twitter.com/wK1MeaDWU9 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 26, 2026

Oil, Gas, and Coal Profiteer

While Steyer publicly frames himself as fully divested from fossil fuels, his past and current ties to Farallon—especially its coal financing—remain a point of contention. Supporters highlight his climate-focused investments and advocacy, while critics stress the difficulty of verifying full divestment and the relevance of his past fossil-fuel exposure to his current climate platform.

Steyer made his fortune as a hedge fund billionaire. He is still heavily invested in fossil fuels while claiming he is dedicated to climate change. He says he is a 100% progressive, which makes him a communist. The interviewer, Jennifer Welch, comes down on the side of communism on every issue.

Steyer made his fortune from capitalism. He won’t let you do the same if he wins.

Jennifer Welch: Why are you better than all of the other names that are running in California?@TomSteyer: I have no conflicts. I’m 100% committed to working class people and I’m 100% committed to taking down corporate special interests. I have a long list of accomplishments… pic.twitter.com/v8nXjm1yS4 — TomHQ (@TomHQ) May 26, 2026

His buddies hate him.