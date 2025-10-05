TPS for Somalia Must End

Pandering Mayor Jacob Frey, the mayor of Little Somalia in Minneapolis is going to visit Somalia. Many residents are there thanks to a September 16, 1991 Temporary Protected Status which was renewed most recently by Joe Biden in 2024.

Somalis don’t need protection. They regularly go back to visit their failed state of Somalia. The Minnesotan Somalis vacation there.

It’s time to revisit TPS for Somalia. This is how we got anti-American Ilhan Omar, who is popular in the community.

WOW: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he wants to visit the failed state of Somalia. “While I’m a little bit busy right now, a few months from now… in the next year, I would very much like to visit Somalia.” pic.twitter.com/qJGKaPIUfg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 4, 2025

Look at the fairly new Minnesota state flag courtesy of Tim Walz, the great panderer: