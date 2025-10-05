TPS for Somalia Must End

M Dowling
Pandering Mayor Jacob Frey, the mayor of Little Somalia in Minneapolis is going to visit Somalia. Many residents are there thanks to a September 16, 1991 Temporary Protected Status which was renewed most recently by Joe Biden in 2024.

Somalis don’t need protection. They regularly go back to visit their failed state of Somalia. The Minnesotan Somalis vacation there.

It’s time to revisit TPS for Somalia. This is how we got anti-American Ilhan Omar, who is popular in the community.

Look at the fairly new Minnesota state flag courtesy of Tim Walz, the great panderer:

