Portland Police Protect & Defend Antifa Against Residents & ICE

The area where the ice facility in Portland is located is mostly surrounded by water and a freeway. The easiest way for residents to go south is to go past the ICE building on the main road. Most of the roads in the area are one way and do a circle around the island.

Portland police are now telling residents they will be arrested if they drive down that main road because it’s one of the Antifa-controlled streets. Reportedly the residents are frustrated and fed up.

Protecting and Defending Antifa

Police have certain orders that they have to follow. However, far-left politicians and activists have had control over the hiring and firing of police for a very long time and that seems to be reflected here as well. Police don’t seem to have a good concept of what their mission is.

They are defending and protecting a domestic terrorist group and allowing them to riot, scream, and protest outside the ice facility in a very menacing and dangerous way. They are allowing them to take away a major street from residents.

That’s not a protest.

If you listen to the clip after the first screenshot, you will hear the liaison officer screaming at the woman to turn her car around as he protects Antifa. He threatened her with arrest instead of breaking up the riot in front of the ICE facility and the mobs of Antifa in surrounding areas.

The mayor gave the domestic terrorists the right to direct traffic. It’s hard fixing something run by criminals. That includes the mayor and the governor.

The mayor gave ANTIFA the right to direct traffic in Portland Oregon. Next they will be handed badges.@Sec_Noem @FBIDirectorKash @JDVance pic.twitter.com/GCSKYxVfK0 — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) October 5, 2025

Federal police arrested some this morning at 7:10 ET.

GREAT NEWS: Federal agents walked right up to Antifa militants in Portland, arrested them and HAULED them away. Keep the FAFO going and quash Antifa. pic.twitter.com/wMr92qbRsH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 5, 2025

And they ripped up their sign.

GREAT NEWS: Federal agents walked right up to Antifa militants in Portland, arrested them and HAULED them away. Keep the FAFO going and quash Antifa. pic.twitter.com/wMr92qbRsH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 5, 2025

Watch Antifa openly attack ICE on Saturday on this link.

Rioters are not protesters.

Portland, Ore. — Federal agents disperse rioters laying siege to the ICE facility, deploying tear gas and crowd control munitions throughout the streets. pic.twitter.com/s2QlVpEFWF — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 5, 2025

The Corrupt Judge

Judge Immergut of Portland halted President Trump’s order to send National Guard to Portland. She said the locals could handle it. True, but they don’t.

The ACLU was the usual villain.

She was recommended to President Trump by The Federalist Society. I don’t know what happened to them, but many of their judicial recommendations were horrible.