Transgender Charged with Horrific Rape of an Infant

William Kelso Flournoy IV, a 25-year-old man presenting as a transgender woman named “Izzy” or “Isabelle,” has been charged with the appalling crime of raping a 6-month-old girl and distributing child pornography. This shocking event unfolded in Tacoma, Washington, where Flournoy had gained access to vulnerable children through a volunteer position at a homeless youth shelter.

Google tipped off the police. Flournoy had reportedly uploaded a gruesome image and video, allegedly depicting the assault on the infant.

What idiot allowed someone who looks like this to volunteer and why? To show how politically correct they are?

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last.

LGBs are one thing, but transgenders and the rest are something else.