Iran: What If Everything Goes As Planned?

The military operation against Iran has just begun, and already the legacy media spread false narratives of impending failure and chaos. But what if everything is proceeding exactly as planned? The United States brings overwhelming opportunities and resources to this conflict that dwarf those of the Iranian regime. With superior technology, intelligence, and military might, America is positioned not just to engage but to dictate terms.

Critics point to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the driving force behind U.S. involvement. Yet Netanyahu is too small a player to truly steer President Trump. The main decisions emanate from Washington. Trump has openly declared his support for Israel and, in political calculations, hinted at leveraging the Israeli lobby’s backing for electoral strength. This radical alignment with Israeli interests isn’t blind loyalty but a calculated strategy to consolidate power in the medium term.

Trump has proven remarkably consistent. He genuinely seeks to make America great again by strategically seizing control of global resources. A key pillar is isolating his primary competitor, China, by cutting off its access to vital energy supplies. This undermines the PRC’s foundation for economic and technological dominance. So far, it’s working. Latin America is pivoting away from Beijing’s influence under U.S. pressure. And with Iran likely neutralized as a resource provider to the communist regime, China’s energy lifeline faces serious disruption.

Interestingly, U.S. and Israeli strikes have provoked Iranian retaliatory attacks on the Persian Gulf monarchies. These strikes target critical oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, hammering economies utterly dependent on energy exports. Far from unintended consequences, this could signal Trump’s broader aim: to reshape or diminish the Middle East’s leverage over the petrodollar system upon which the U.S. has long relied. Early indications suggest this strategy is yielding results.

Legacy media outlets continue painting Trump as an idiot, a fanatic, or a dictator. Yet the facts show America consistently advancing its objectives amid the operation.

Trump thinks strategically in decades, not mere election cycles. He views current disruptions as a small price for America’s future “big jackpot” – resource security and unchallenged supremacy – benefits that will accrue long after his presidency. Short-term pain for long-term gain defines this approach.

Though reports of U.S. operational failure flood the airwaves, they ring hollow. The United States truly needs to address the Iranian threat now, and this is merely the opening act. Some draw parallels to Putin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, where Russian forces encountered stiff resistance and tactical retreats. Iran is different. No large-scale ground operation has even commenced, yet a substantial portion of the regime’s military and economic capabilities lies in ruins, unlikely to recover.

If this is the plan unfolding, Trump may once again prove the critics and the Democrats wrong. America First is delivering, not with the immediate result, but efficient on a distance.

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Mike Robertson is a U.S. domestic and foreign policy analyst and commentator, with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in some of the toughest neighborhoods. You may follow him on X at @Mike_for_MAGA and Reddit.