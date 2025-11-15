Trump Administration Seeks Transfer of Persecuted Tina Peters to Federal Custody

The Trump administration is seeking to transfer former Colorado country clerk Tina Peters from state prison to federal custody.

Tina is elderly at 70 years of age and was given a nine year sentence last year by a far-left judge. Her husband died as she was being sentenced.

The AP said she “has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists, the state and one of her lawyers said Friday.”

Her lawyer said that?

There were numerous irregularities in the 2020 election. One concern was the machines and there were reasons to be concerned.

The Attorney General who controls Tina’s fate is far-left and constantly sues President Trump. He announced that he is running for governor, and is worse than the one they have. He did nothing on crime, public safety, and the rise of foreign criminal gangs, and will turn Colorado into California if given the chance.

The AP Report

The Colorado Department of Corrections said Friday that it received a letter from the federal Bureau of Prisons regarding Tina Peters on Wednesday. Neither the department nor the Bureau of Prisons immediately responded to a request to provide a copy of the letter but a corrections department spokesperson, Alondra Gonzalez, confirmed the letter was a request to move Peters to federal custody.

A member of Peters’ legal team, Peter Ticktin, said he had seen the letter and also described it as a request to move her to a federal prison to serve out her sentence there.

“It is not to have her released,” he said.

While Ticktin said the letter didn’t say why the agency wanted to move Peters, he believes it is so she could more easily be involved in investigations into voting machines in the 2020 presidential election and because of health problems she has been having in state prison.

Peters, 70, was convicted of orchestrating a scheme to breach voting machine data driven by “false claims of fraud” in the 2020 election. Her release from prison has become a cause célèbres in the election conspiracy movement.

…

Weiser Steps In to Keep Her in State Prison

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said there was no basis for a transfer to federal prison and said he would “strongly oppose” any such efforts.

“Any scheme to prevent her from being held accountable under Colorado law is outrageous,” Weiser said in a statement.

His office is also opposing an effort by Peters in federal court seeking to be released from prison while the appeal of her state conviction plays out.

The Persecution of Tina Peters

The far-left AG Weiser expressed anger over her continued belief that the 2020 election was rigged. They seem to think she isn’t allowed to believe that. He appears to think she deserves to die in prison which is a real possibility at her age.

Mike Davis Explained What They Are Working on

Tina Peters, the then-Mesa County Colorado clerk and recorder, investigated voter fraud after the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election.

So hyper-partisan Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Attorney General Phil Weiser, along with a weak Republican local District Attorney Dan Rubenstein, brought trumped-up felony charges against Tina Peters and (falsely) accused her of unauthorized access to voting machines.

During this same time, Jena Griswold–a partisan slob–allowed voting-machine passwords to remain publicly posted online for 4 months.

Then Democrat Judge Matthew Barrett, poorly rated by his community, was dumb enough to state on the record he sentenced 69-year-old Tina Peters to 9 years in prison because of her First Amendment-protected views on election integrity.

Tina Peters is now suffering greatly in prison, because of these sadistic partisans.

Fortunately, the Trump 47 Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, along with Colorado Acting U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell, took the first step today to bring justice to Tina Peters.

They filed a statement of interest in her federal habeas lawsuit, drafted by attorney Patrick McSweeney, raising these serious civil-rights problems.

Next, the Trump 47 Justice Department must open a federal civil-rights probe, under 18 U.S.C. § 241, for this apparent criminal conspiracy to violate the constitutional rights of Tina Peters.

This includes investigating Jena Griswold, Phil Weiser, Dan Rubenstein, Judge Matthew Barrett, and all other potential co-conspirators. It is outrageous they’ve put this 69-year-old woman in prison for 9 years for simply questioning elections. Nobody is above the law.