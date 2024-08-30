Trump Campaign Posts an Ad in Response to the Harris Interview

Since Kamala Harris said her values have not changed, which could be a dog whistle to her hard-left allies, we can expect her to stick with everything she said in recent years and even months.

Harris didn’t explain herself last night and spoke in clichés and generalities, leaving the rest of us to guess what she would do. We have no reason to believe she will be any different than she has been.

CNN’s Dana Bash gave Harris opportunities to explain her flip flops, but Harris kept saying — “My values have not changed.”

HER VALUES HAVEN’T CHANGED

Dana Bash asked Harris if Americans should feel “comfortable and confident that what they’re saying now is going to be their policy moving forward.”

HARRIS: Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed. You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real and that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.

We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and, by extension, the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example. That value has not changed.

My value around what we need to do to secure our border, that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the Attorney General of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations, violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border. My values have not changed.

Are her policies reflective of her values, and is she committed to them? If not, why? If her values are different from her policies, why?

Kamala is capable of saying anything to win.

The media is covering for her. Tim Walz actually said the interview answered some serious questions. What???

Fortunately, we have Politico’s Playbook to tell us what we learned.

They said we learned:

Kamala and Tim rebuked the caricature of them.

Harris unequivocally will allow fracking because she said so last night [and lied, claiming she said she’d allow fracking in 2020].

She supports the border bill that Republicans rejected (it enshrines illegal immigration into law).

Harris supports Israel’s right to defend itself, but they need a deal.

She believes in reaching across the aisle. [It didn’t sound that way when she said if Republicans don’t go along, she’d use executive actions.]

When Bash pressed on how they were in charge for three-and-a-half years, Harris suggested Trump was the dominant force in US politics.

Neither Harris nor Walz would address the cover-up of Biden’s dementia.

In other words, we learned nothing.

The Trump campaign didn’t waste any time. They put an ad out.

COMRADE KAMALA: “MY VALUES HAVE NOT CHANGED.” pic.twitter.com/ZjYR02wFBe — Trump on (@trump_repost) August 30, 2024