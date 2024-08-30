Jeffrey Sachs Warns of Nuclear War

I don’t agree with everything Jeffrey Sachs says here, but he is worth listening to. Sachs liked the horrendous nuclear deal with Iran that Iran refused to abide by. However, his fear of nuclear war is worthy of note. Read with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Jeffrey Sachs said he believes that Russia is winning the war with Ukraine because if they weren’t, we’d be in a nuclear war now. He said we are “extraordinarily close to nuclear war,” and some military authorities have called for nuclear war in history.

In the Cuban Missile Crisis, most of Kennedy’s advisors told him to strike, and JFK was almost the sole restraint.

Sachs said there are other occasions we’ve come “extraordinarily close.”

Atomic scientists were always afraid the day would come, and with the arrival of the Clinton administration, they put the Doomsday clock at 17 minutes to midnight, which is the furthest it has ever been.

“Ukraine loses one to two thousand soldiers a day, dead and wounded. This is a terrible, terrible onslaught, but nobody counts the dead in the Kyiv leadership, or in Washington, or in London, or in Warsaw. And so this continues because no one wants to take responsibility in the West for bringing it to a close.”

Sachs said every president since has pushed us closer to war with Russia. He objects to the disdain for Iran. He described the US as arrogant and did not respect other nations.

The casual talk about war with China is “mad,” “out of their minds.”

We are 90 seconds to midnight on the doomsday clock. He said there is worry throughout the world.

Sachs believes we pick fights or get drawn into other people’s fights and don’t take care of Americans. He says, “We are a war machine, and the American people don’t know that.”

Tucker wrote on his site:

It’s remarkable how little America’s media and political establishments talk about the humanitarian implications of the war in Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of innocents have been killed, an entire generation of Ukrainians wiped out. And still permanent Washington insists on using U.S. tax dollars to prolong this conflict while hardheadedly refusing to pursue a reasonable diplomatic solution.

It’s evil, really, but somehow the common narrative is that the people pushing for more war are actually the moral ones, while those who want peace are caricatured as Russia stooges.

How did this happen? And will this war ever end if the West refuses to reserve course?

We’re clearly heading toward war with Iran. Is there any scenario where that’s a good thing for the United States? A definitive answer from Jeffrey Sachs. (1:21) Ukraine Is Losing Their War

(10:14) The Potential for Nuclear War

(25:07) Will We Go To War With Iran?

(47:06) Who's… pic.twitter.com/MxtbanaQOF — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 30, 2024