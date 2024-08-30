Obnoxious X Influencers Krassensteins Own Multiple Porn Sites

Dr. Simon Goddek has been relentlessly investigating the anti-Republican, pro-Democrat Krassenstein brothers, and the most recent exposé is putting them in a tough spot.

Democrat influencers Ed and Brian Krassenstein are accused of owning multiple porn sites. They became famous by torching Donald Trump on Twitter, always acting like they are on the high road.

But the twins, 42, are now fighting an online battle for their own reputations after their nemesis, right-wing science writer Dr. Simon Goddek, claimed that the brothers have a history of owning domains for a shocking collection of porn sites.

In a statement on social media, the brothers said they have ‘never run a porn site of any kind’ – but admitted to buying website addresses in bulk.

They aren’t accused of running the sites, but they bought the addresses and profited from them.

‼️these people are sick‼️ weirdo influencers brian @krassenstein and @EdKrassen allegedly registered a domain named: “humiliated schoolgirls dot com” using an email address with a username: “abuse”. who follows these people? https://t.co/GJOn3t8XZ6 pic.twitter.com/YTwYUykKnO — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) August 29, 2024

Congratulations to Democrat influencer twins Ed and Brian Krassenstein for becoming famous. pic.twitter.com/aGY9KH9a9G — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 30, 2024

The brothers, who can be very vicious, are being teased online. So now they are serving X users with cease and desist letters if they tease them.

BREAKING The Krassenstein brothers are now sending legal cease and desist notices to X accounts who tease them… Yes, this is real pic.twitter.com/HSYY1YGof8 — Jack (@jackunheard) August 29, 2024