Trump Delays EU Tariffs Until July 9 on EU’s Request

President Trump delayed the 50% tariff on the EU for a month at EU President Ursula von der Leyen’s request. She said they will work quickly to come up with a deal.

In a post on X, von der Leyen described the conversation with Trump as a “good call.”

“The EU and US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship,” von der Leyen added. “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9.”

Trump’s announcement comes just two days after he threatened the EU with a 50% tariff after having paused reciprocal tariffs on it and other nations in April.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said in a social media post on May 23, a resumption of his threats after pausing reciprocal tariffs on the EU and other nations in April. “Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” the president added.

