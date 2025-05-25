Miller Corrects the Record: The Big Bill Is a Massive Tax & Spending Cut Bill

President Trump’s senior White House aide, Stephen Miller, corrected the record on a number of issues relating to the Big, Beautiful Bill. Some of the potentially erroneous claims come from the House, others from the Senate.

The bottom line is the bill slashes $1.6 trillion, strengthens the border, cuts welfare abuse, and protects tax relief for working Americans.

There is a lot of criticism over not codifying the DOGE cuts in this bill. However, as a reconciliation bill, it cannot “codify the DOGE cuts.” The Senate rules ban cutting “discretionary” spending which is what the DOGE cuts are mostly.

The bill saves $1.6 trillion in mandatory spending including the largest ever welfare reform.

The bill does not increase the deficit. That is based on a CBO accounting gimmick. The tax cuts were always designed to be permanent, and, left unchanged, cannot add to the deficit.

Stephen Miller’s Report

“I’ve seen a few claims making the rounds on the Big Beautiful Bill that require correction. The first is that it doesn’t “codify the DOGE cuts.” A reconciliation bill, which is a budget bill that passes with 50 votes, is limited by senate rules to “mandatory” spending only — eg Medicaid and Food Stamps. The senate rules prevent it from cutting “discretionary” spending — eg the Department of Education or federal grants. The DOGE cuts are overwhelmingly discretionary, not mandatory.

The bill saves more than 1.6 TRILLION in mandatory spending, including the largest-ever welfare reform. A remarkable achievement.

I’ve also seen claims the bill increases the deficit. This lie is based on a CBO accounting gimmick. Income tax rates from the 2017 tax cut are set to expire in September. They were always planned to be permanent. CBO says maintaining *current* rates adds to the deficit, but by definition leaving these income tax rates unchanged cannot add one penny to the deficit. The bill’s spending cuts REDUCE the deficit against the current law baseline, which is the only correct baseline to use.

Another fantastically false claim is that the bill spends trillions of dollars. This is just completely invented out of whole cloth. This is not a ten year budget bill—it doesn’t “fund” almost any operations of government, which are funded in the annual budget bills (which this is not). In other words, if this bill passed, but the annual budget bill did not, there would be no government funding.

Under the math that critics are using, if we passed a one paragraph reconciliation bill that cut simply 50 billion in food stamp spending, they would say the bill “added” trillions in spending and debt because they are counting ALL the projected federal spending that exists entirely outside the scope of this legislation, which is of course preposterous.

The only funding in the bill is for the President’s border and defense priorities, while enacting a net spending cut of over 1.6 TRILLION dollars.

The bill has two fiscal components: a massive tax cut and a massive spending cut.

A number of senators, including Ron Johnson, has it adding trillions to the deficit. Stephen Miller said that it is not accurate.

Here is more of what the bill includes and it sounds beautiful!

It is impossible to overstate how exceptional and extraordinary the One Big Beautiful Bill truly is. It delivers enthusiastically on every major campaign promise in the 2024 landslide electoral mandate:

Largest tax cut and reform in history

No tax on tips and overtime

Massive tax cut for fixed-income Seniors

Interest on car loans fully tax deductible if the car is American

Fast-tracks new energy projects and provides protection against future regulation

Terminates Green New Deal

No welfare or gov’t healthcare for illegals

Ends waste, fraud and abuse in government welfare, the largest welfare reform in history

Full up-front funding for the entire border wall and water barriers (will never need to ask Democrats for these funds, denying them leverage on all future annual appropriations bill

Pay raise for ICE and Border Patrol

Full funding for every border and immigration security priority the American People voted for, making it the most significant border and homeland bill in American history

Port security to keep fentanyl out of the US

Funds the Golden Dome, a state-of-the-art shield against enemy missile strikes on our soil

Defunds the transgender agenda and attacks on our kids

Cuts 1.6 TRILLION in net mandatory spending

The most pro-American tax bill ever, including 100% expensing on new American factories to ensure the future is Made in the USA

