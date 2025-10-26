Trump Envoys: $50B Gaza Reconstruction Plan Post-Ceasefire

During the 60 Minutes interview aired October 19, 2025, Trump envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff outlined a two-year master plan to rebuild Gaza into an economic hub. It will cost $50 billion, funded by Middle Eastern allies and Europe.

The plan aligns with President Trump’s 20-point peace initiative, focusing on demilitarization, Palestinian prosperity, and international security guarantees without displacement or annexation.

The Greater Israel Project Blew Up in Netanyahu’s Face

I’m not agreeing or disagreeing with this next analysis by Steve Bannon but it’s worth considering. Steve Bannon says the greater Israel project has blown up in the Israel First project.

Bannon paints a grim picture for Israel with Muslim Brotherhood Qatar, Saudi, UAE, Egypt and Turkey creating “a proto-Palestinian state.” Turkey will be the security force.

President Trump has said that “The West Bank will not be annexed.” This is after Netanyahu tried to embarrass him with the issue. That wasn’t part of Israel’s plan. If they want to annex the troublesome region, they will have to go it alone.

Bannon says that in two months, we brought back the Ottoman Empire which took 100 years to evict.

Bannon calls for a third state out of necessity with a Christian state in Israel, and an Israeli state.

Steve Bannon says Türkiye is back in the game, “Erdogan’s going to be the security force in Gaza.” “We’ve unwound in two months what took 100 years to end. The Ottomans are back. This Greater Israel project blew up in Netanyahu’s face. The Ottomans played the long game.” pic.twitter.com/K1Qxa4UDiQ — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 25, 2025

Bannon omits the fact that President Trump is also pushing the Abraham Accords and peace among nations. Bannon sees the darkest side. It doesn’t mean he’s wrong or right.

