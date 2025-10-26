Zohran: It’s an “Illusion” That Muslims Can “Become NYers”

Zohran Mamdani, under the mentorship of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, is a threat to New York City, and once in power. what he leaves behind is not easily erased. As a communist, his ideas have been tried and failed. As an Islamist, the Ugandan plans to remake New York City, dividing us along religious lines.

Zohran said Muslims will not assimilate. They will not become New Yorkers. That is an “illusion.”

Videographer Maze comments on the 2019 video (transcript follows the clip):

“In 2019, Influencer Maze writes, “Zohran Mamdani claims it is an “illusion” that Muslims can become New Yorkers and settle into the city. He then tells three ridiculous personal stories about anti-Muslim bias.

“Mamdani claims that on September 11th, 2001, before anybody really knew what had happened, his middle school teacher pulled him and another student out of class and told them to be prepared to be bullied because they are Muslim.

“The two other stories he tells in the clip are just as ridiculous. Mamdani, whose parents are very wealthy, grew up in a lavish apartment building reserved for Columbia University faculty and staff. Taxpayer subsidized. Corner unit, weekly maid service. He attended an elite, very expensive private school as a kid.

“Poor Zohran. Growing up and living in NYC has been so difficult for him because New Yorkers are biased against Muslims.”

Transcript

Zohran: “There is still, you know, this illusion, and it’s partially a result of settler colonialism that all of us can become New Yorkers, that all of us can can settle into the city. And yet there would be these moments where I would be reminded by someone whose intent was to tell me that you do not belong.

The 9/11 lie to make Muslims the victims:

“And one of those first moments was on 911 when before I knew what had happened, my teacher had pulled me and a Muslim classmate of mine out of the class and told us that something has happened, and you may be bullied, and I want you to tell me if that happens, and frankly, I was lucky, because most Muslim students in the city were not given that kind of care from their teachers. …yet, in that moment, I realized that I was not simply another classmate in a middle school.

“I was distinct, and there was a marker of that distinction on me, and it was something that I would be reminded of again and again, something when I when we came back from a trip abroad, being pulled aside at JFK by immigration agents in a double mirrored room, sitting me down on my own while my family was outside, and asking me if I had just attended a terrorist training camp and if I had intentions of attacking this country. And if so, what were those plans?

We didn’t even have TSA then. He’s a bald-faced liar.

“And it’s something that has continued in the time since, where a few months ago, I went with a client of mine to a bankruptcy court, and as we’re going into the court, the security guard takes me aside and pats me down with additional care and asks me multiple times if I have any weapons of mass destruction on me. And in these moments, the sense of not knowing where home is, you know, They’re amplified by what I would see around me.”

A security guard asked him multiple times if he had weapons of mass destruction on him? No one believes that. No one.