Trump Killed the H1-B Visa Scheme

President Trump’s latest Executive Order on the H1-B visa program is one of the most significant things he has done. It is America First.

The H1-B visa has been used to import cheap labor, but companies won’t be doing that any longer. They have to pay $100,000 per year to bring in a foreign high-skilled worker. Hopefully, this will force companies to hire Americans. The fear is companies will off-shore some jobs. Maybe they will, but this will mostly be a vast improvement.

This was such a simple solution. So many of these immigration schemes hurt American workers.

Watch: