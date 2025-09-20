Trump Killed the H1-B Visa Scheme

President Trump’s latest Executive Order on the H1-B visa program is one of the most significant things he has done. It is America First.
The H1-B visa has been used to import cheap labor, but companies won’t be doing that any longer. They have to pay $100,000 per year to bring in a foreign high-skilled worker. Hopefully, this will force companies to hire Americans. The fear is companies will off-shore some jobs. Maybe they will, but this will mostly be a vast improvement.
This was such a simple solution. So many of these immigration schemes hurt American workers.
Trump just killed the H1B visa.
Companies now have to pay $100K per year to bring foreign hi-skilled workers to the U.S.
This will dissuade them from doing so, some jobs will be offshored.
For Indian techies, the American dream just got killed. pic.twitter.com/j2Lx10ThPE
— Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) September 20, 2025
If they offshore, whoever stays and abides by the rules will come out way ahead of the others.