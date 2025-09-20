The Truth About the Firing of Erik Siebert as US Attorney

The dishonesty surrounding the firing of Virginia prosecutor Erik Siebert needs to be addressed. The media is reporting that he resigned amid pressure to indict Letitia James.

Erik Siebert, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, resigned on Friday after the White House gave him the option to step down or be fired.

Siebert’s perceived unwillingness to bring charges against corrupt Letitia James for mortgage fraud was the main reason for his ouster, multiple sources claimed. He is also in charge of the Comey case.

Siebert, who had worked in the Eastern District of Virginia since 2010, had not yet been confirmed in the Senate and was on track to be. A housing and finance banker familiar with the investigation into James said the mortgage fraud case against her is viable and that she is under scrutiny for, in at least one instance, declaring an investment property she owns as her primary or secondary residence, which would give her better loan terms.

He was dragging his feet. The evidence is available. It is or isn’t a case.

President Trump addressed the issue.

“Today I withdrew the Nomination of Erik Siebert as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, when I was informed that he received the UNUSUALLY STRONG support of the two absolutely terrible, sleazebag Democrat Senators, from the Great State of Virginia.

“He didn’t quit, I fired him! Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT.”

Siebert won’t do the job.

In addition to handling the mortgage fraud probe against James, Siebert’s office has also been involved in a separate criminal investigation of former FBI Director James Comey related to the agency’s past probes of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Siebert has expressed a view that the evidence in both cases was weak and that it would be difficult to bring an indictment against them, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss non-public investigations and personnel issues.

He wasn’t seriously investigating.

The media frames it as Trump only wanting loyal people. However, he wants them to be trustworthy.