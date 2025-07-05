Trump Might Copy Ronald Reagan on Immigration

President Donald Trump might make the same mistake Ronald Reagan made and allow migrant workers who entered the United States illegally to remain if they work on farms or in hotels. That’s how we got far-left California.

Hopefully, he won’t.

Trump is “working on legislation right now,” which would allow illegal workers to stay, Trump told supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. “You had cases where, not here, but just even over the years where people have worked for a farm, on a farm for 14, 15 years and they get thrown out pretty viciously and we can’t do it. We gotta work with the farmers, and people that have hotels and leisure properties too.”

“Now, serious radical right people, who I also happen to like a lot, they may not be quite as happy, but they’ll understand,” he continued. “Won’t they? Do you think so?”

It will depend on how the legislation is written.

Amnesty?

“This is just amnesty, even worse it’s amnesty for specific industries,” posted Auron MacIntyre, host for MAGA outlet ‘The Blaze’. “This is not what Trump promised, it’s not what MAGA voters want.”

CNN Goldman Sachs reports undocumented immigrants account for 4 to 5 percent of the total US workforce and between 15 to 20 percent in the crop production, food processing, and construction industries. It also warns a “significant share” of deported workers could cause bottlenecks, shortages, and price increases. In response, Trump proposed legislation that allows some undocumented workers to stay.

I can see illegal criminals and terrorists suddenly clamoring to work on farms and in hotels. They won’t vote for Republicans when they do vote.

“Trump wants to let hotels owners, many of whom are receiving interest-free minority and migrant loans, and getting tax breaks, to give amnesty to its illegal immigrant labor?” commentator Mike Cernovich said in an X post. “What percentage of hotels are owned by Americans? It’s much lower than it used to be. How can you compete when a H-1B gets a tax break and low or no interest loan? Now Trump is talking about giving them even more – amnesty for their workers? This would be a great betrayal.”

Trump wants to let hotels owners, many of whom are receiving interest free minority and migrant loans, and getting tax breaks, to give amnesty to its illegal immigrant labor? pic.twitter.com/1frQNJzSAT — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 4, 2025

“No,” posted the Immigration Accountability Project on X. “Americans did not vote for amnesty. We voted for mass deportations. Amnesty is NEVER the answer.”

It has been a massive failure in the past, but we will wait and see how the bill is written.