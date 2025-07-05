Judge Who Declared All Earthlings Protected Illegals Tried to Defy SCOTUS

Federal judge Randolph Moss defied the Supreme Court for part of the day yesterday by issuing a new injunction against President Trump’s deportation of eight illegals to South Sudan.

This is the third time the Supreme Court was defied on this one issue. His injunction didn’t last the day.

He is the district judge who said all future illegal aliens on earth are a protected class. If we didn’t have some sane people on the Supreme Court, we’d be an official open borders country, open to the world.

The same district judge who declared all future illegals aliens on planet earth a protected “class” just overruled the Supreme Court—after SCOTUS ruled TWICE—to block the deportation of 8 illegal murders, child predators and rapists. America is being pillaged by judicial fiat. https://t.co/asZXZfxXSH — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 4, 2025

The Supreme Court clarified yesterday that both injunctions from Judge Brian Murphy, a Biden appointee, like the new one issued July 4, were stayed and that Trump could deport these eight convicted criminal illegals to South Sudan.

However, Judge Randolph Moss, an Obama appointee, issued the same injunction in a separate case blocking Trump from moving these illegals, who are apparently still in Djibouti.

It was temporary and he surrendered later in the day.

District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., put a temporary hold on the deportations while he evaluated a last-ditch appeal by the immigrants’ lawyers. In an afternoon hearing, he decided he was powerless to halt the removals of eight convicted thieves, rapists, and murderers who were in the US illegally. He stated that the person best positioned to rule on the request was Brian Murphy, the federal judge in Boston whose rulings led to the initial halt of the administration’s effort to begin deportations to the eastern African country.

But on Friday evening, Murphy issued a brief ruling concluding that the Supreme Court had tied his hands. “This Court interprets these Supreme Court orders as binding on this new petition, as Petitioners are now raising substantially similar claims, and therefore Petitioners motion is denied,” Murphy wrote.

The problem is these judges aren’t going anywhere and if we lose SCOTUS, they will rule over us.