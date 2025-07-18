Trump Orders AG to Release ‘Pertinent’ Epstein Grand Jury Records

Trump orders Pam Bondi to seek the release of ‘pertinent’ records from Epstein grand jury in response to calls from his base.

Trump said on social media last night that he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce “pertinent” testimony tied to the Epstein case.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

Bondi responded on X that the Justice Department was “ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

Reached for comment, the Justice Department pointed to Bondi’s post. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House said earlier today that Trump will not appoint a special counsel to review Epstein’s case.

When he says it is a scam, it is now being used to scam Americans by the Democrats and their media. They didn’t give a hoot about Epstein when they held office, and the case is now 20-25 years old. They don’t care a whit about the little migrant children who were trafficked into slavery under their administration. Democrats and media smelled blood in the water and they are in a feeding frenzy. It is, however, very disappointing to have President Trump lash out at conservatives, but that’s what he does when he feels he is being treated unfairly.