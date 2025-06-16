“Trump orders ICE to democrat sanctuary cities”

President Trump ordered ICE to focus on Democrat strongholds for mass deportation. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials should “do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

It looks like he’s going after sanctuary cities. He’s shifting from farms and hotels to Democrat cities.

Newsweek wrote, “But despite the unrest, data suggests that Trump’s messaging on border enforcement and immigration control may be resonating even within the immigrant community.”

The Mass Deportation Effort Is On

Trump wrote on his platform, “ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

Democrats will turn up the heat with their Antifa gangs, and other radical troublemakers, but it has to happen.

“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens.

Democrats don’t seem to care what criminals they brought into the country. They only want power.

“These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them. That is why they believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports — And that is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role. You don’t hear about Sanctuary Cities in our Heartland!”

“I want our Brave ICE Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day. The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos. That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia.”

Additionally, ICE has Medicaid data on people here illegally. People here illegally receive Medicaid and other freebies thanks to Democrats and their prior regime.

Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, told Newsweek previously: “With respect to the recent data sharing between CMS and DHS, HHS acted entirely within its legal authority—and in full compliance with all applicable laws—to ensure that Medicaid benefits are reserved for individuals who are lawfully entitled to receive them.”

