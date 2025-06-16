“So Fun and Hip!” NYC Mayor Wannabe’s Event with Hamas Groups & AOC

Uganda-born Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a top candidate for Mayor of New York City, and his party, the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA), held an event sponsored by two Hamas supporting groups. DSA is welcomed into the Democrat Party and he is in the primary to land a spot on the ticket. Is it time for Democrats to admit they are socialists and communists? DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

Of course, the alternative is Andrew Cuomo since Eric Adams is on the naughty list and Jewish people in particular won’t vote for the Republican Curtis Sliwa. No one should think Andrew should be on the ticket, but the option of a radical like Mamdani will spell the end of New York City, an end that is already nigh.

DSA and Mamdani co-sponsored an event with two Hamas groups.

Bona Fide commie, AOC:

Fun Times in NYC Clown World

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, BDS activist, and State Assemblyman representing District 36, is campaigning to become the city’s first Muslim mayor, epitomizing the Red/Green Alliance.

Zohran is big on open borders and here he is assailing Tom Homan. He sounds perfectly normal, no one said ever.

He wants to use empty stores in the crime ridden subway as hobo huts, and other grand ideas.

Zohran is generating more interest in Google trends and is beginning to soar in polls.


