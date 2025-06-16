“So Fun and Hip!” NYC Mayor Wannabe’s Event with Hamas Groups & AOC

Uganda-born Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a top candidate for Mayor of New York City, and his party, the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA), held an event sponsored by two Hamas supporting groups. DSA is welcomed into the Democrat Party and he is in the primary to land a spot on the ticket. Is it time for Democrats to admit they are socialists and communists? DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

Of course, the alternative is Andrew Cuomo since Eric Adams is on the naughty list and Jewish people in particular won’t vote for the Republican Curtis Sliwa. No one should think Andrew should be on the ticket, but the option of a radical like Mamdani will spell the end of New York City, an end that is already nigh.

DSA and Mamdani co-sponsored an event with two Hamas groups.

So fun and hip. But ICYMI: DSA, Mamdani’s party, just co-sponsored an event with the People’s Forum and PYM, two groups that openly support Hamas. https://t.co/E7RaMgYVxt — Alex Goldenberg (@AlexWGoldenberg) June 15, 2025

“We want to end the genocide, and we want a free Palestine,” City Council Member Alexa Avilés, says, earning the loudest and most sustained cheers of the night so far. pic.twitter.com/SvMFknBauK — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) June 14, 2025

Bona Fide commie, AOC:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comes out to the crowd of more than 2,500 at the Mamdani rally. pic.twitter.com/3ib6sjbviP — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) June 15, 2025

Fun Times in NYC Clown World

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, BDS activist, and State Assemblyman representing District 36, is campaigning to become the city’s first Muslim mayor, epitomizing the Red/Green Alliance.

Zohran is big on open borders and here he is assailing Tom Homan. He sounds perfectly normal, no one said ever.

Meet Zohran Mamdani, a NY Assemblyman and NYC Mayoral candidate. He just appeared to ASSAULT police and screeched like a maniac to protest Tom Homan deporting criminal illegal aliens. Seems totally normal and stable… pic.twitter.com/Y4bb0FOzEG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

He wants to use empty stores in the crime ridden subway as hobo huts, and other grand ideas.

Zohran is generating more interest in Google trends and is beginning to soar in polls.

