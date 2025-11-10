Trump Pardons In Fake Case Against Electors

President Trump issued pardons to Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Harrison Floyd, Tyler Bowyer, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Kelli Ward and others who were falsely prosecuted in the electors case of 2022.

They were caught up in the “fake elector’s case”. The attorneys involved were, in many cases, prosecuted for legitimate legal advice. Appointing alternate electors was perfectly legal as indicated in the Constitution and an 1800-era law, The Electoral Count Act. Democrats morphed it into a crime with the help of a few Republicans in Name Only.

BREAKING: President Trump has issued pardons for Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn, and dozens of GOP electors and others tied to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to pardon attorney Ed Martin. pic.twitter.com/UO2gn1oQN9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2025

After the 2020 election, the DoJ under Merrick Garland decided that Trump’s claim the 2020 election was corrupt was an opportunity to destroy him.

The President and his allies believed the sketchy 2020 election was fraudulent and was persecuted and prosecuted for saying it.

The issue in question was the ability of legislatures to appoint alternate electors in case the election was found to be fraudulent so the alternates could replace those chosen illegally.

Democrats immediately claimed Trump was trying to overturn the election. The media backed up the DoJ by constantly calling them fake electors. The only thing fake was the case.

Go to 02:25 to hear constitutional attorney Mark Levin address the legality of legislatures appointing alternate electors: