Trump Posted a Message to Elon Who Followed Up with a Poll

President Trump and Elon Musk said things they probably can’t come back from. They are under stress, attacking each other when the problem is Congress. Trump just posted a message to Elon on TruthSocial.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

He then claimed, “Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Musk responded with a poll:

About the EV mandate, Musk said it’s an obvious lie:

Both men have big egos, but Americans don’t want to deal with this. They want the country saved. They need to bring the brawl behind closed doors. Personally, I like them both. They need to shut up.

The day started out so well, too.


