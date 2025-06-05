Trump Posted a Message to Elon Who Followed Up with a Poll

President Trump and Elon Musk said things they probably can’t come back from. They are under stress, attacking each other when the problem is Congress. Trump just posted a message to Elon on TruthSocial.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

He then claimed, “Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Musk responded with a poll:

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

About the EV mandate, Musk said it’s an obvious lie:

Such an obvious lie. So sad. https://t.co/sOu9vqMVfX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Both men have big egos, but Americans don’t want to deal with this. They want the country saved. They need to bring the brawl behind closed doors. Personally, I like them both. They need to shut up.

Elon in 6 months pic.twitter.com/02CjzF2riL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 5, 2025

The day started out so well, too.

Want your country back? Pass the BBB. https://t.co/pZXtC988lX — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 5, 2025

CNBC: In April, the U.S. trade deficit fell to $61.6 billion — cut by more than HALF compared to March’s $138.3 billion. “The big news is there is how much it bolsters GDP — just look at Atlanta Fed GDP now, which is at 4.64%.” pic.twitter.com/9R8hHlC9d6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 5, 2025

