Elon Musk & President Trump Blast Each Other in Public

President Trump held a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today and during the Q & A, a reporter asked about the clash with Elon Musk. It was downhill from there. Hopefully, these two can make up.

Trump told reporters that he is “very disappointed” in Elon Musk after the tech mogul repeatedly publicly criticized the Trump-backed Republican package over projections that it would add to the deficit.

“I’ve always liked Elon, and I was very surprised,” Trump said, adding, “He hasn’t said anything about me that’s bad. I’d rather have him criticize me than the bill because the bill is incredible.”

Trump said Musk had previously read the bill and approved it.

“I’m very disappointed in Elon,” Trump said. “I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Trump also said that Musk “knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here.”

The president said that Musk “only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate,” referring to electric vehicles.

Six days ago, Elon and Donald were friends, but it looks like it’s over as Democrats predicted. Days after Elon was given the key to the kingdom, Elon Musk blasted the new spending bill, the BBB. He tried very hard to save the government from an existential spending threat and was met with resistance at every turn, including from Congress. He did it at great personal risk and risk to his businesses.

On Wednesday afternoon, Musk wrote on X, “Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL.”

Trump also noted that Musk wanted Jared Isaacman to serve as administrator of NASA. Trump recently pulled Isaacman’s nomination. He said Thursday that one main reason was because Isaacman is a Democrat. He noted that Musk is upset Isaacman wasn’t chosen.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump lamented. “He hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next. But I’m very disappointed… I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

“He’s not the first. People leave my administration and they love us and then at some point they miss it so badly, and some of them embrace it and some of them actually become hostile. I don’t know what it is, it’s sort of Trump derangement syndrome, I guess they call it,” Trump continued. “The glamor is gone, the whole world is different, and they become hostile.”

About the EV Mandate, Musk wrote:

“Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way.”

Musk also was fine with all the tax credits being eliminated.

Musk contradicted Trump’s claim that he had previously approved the massive spending bill.

“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” he declared.

Trump noted that Musk had endorsed him and campaigned for him in Pennsylvania, although the president said, “I think I would’ve won Pennsylvania anyway.”

I think that’s true.

Musk fired back, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude.”

Commenting on another post someone else shared with many of Trump’s old Twitter posts, when Trump said we must have a balanced budget, Musk asked, “Where is this guy today??”

These two are publicly trashing one another, feeding the beast while the country is at stake. They need an intervention. Both of these men have been under a lot of stress, which is why they shouldn’t feed the beast. It’s self destructive.

If this bill fails, the agenda fails. The Senate said they plan to cut more so we’ll see what happens.

