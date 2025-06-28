Trump Sanctions Are Stopping the Flow of Dollars to Criminals

Treasury sanctions are stopping the flow of dollars to criminals. The cartels, money going to China, the Mexican government, Mexico’s financial departments, money launderers, and corrupt US politicians are getting hit.

Under the radar money transfers are being stopped in their tracks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, announced sanctions against three Mexican financial organizations that underline the influence of the Mexican cartels and the Mexican government.

The following comes from Conservative Treehouse.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is furious. The Treasury Department hasn’t provided a single piece of evidence to show that any money laundering was taking place,” she said. “We aren’t going to cover for anyone, there isn’t impunity here. They have to be able to demonstrate that there was actually money laundering, not with words, but with strong evidence.”

Secretary Scott Bessent has provided all of the evidence. However, this U.S. Treasury action is going to cause a massive disruption to the financial system used by Mexican officials to remain in power.

Remember, the Customs and Border Patrol enforcement action in Los Angeles was not about deporting illegal aliens. The origination of the chaos in Los Angeles centered around the ‘customs” aspect of the CBP as they targeted local businesses that were operating as money laundering outfits for drug and human trafficking into the USA.

As CPB and FBI make moves on the network, not only does Treasury come into play with a follow-up of blocking financial transactions for the money launderers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio comes in to target anyone associated with the process.

BESSENT: …”Combating drug cartels and stopping the flow of deadly drugs into the United States is one of the Trump Administration’s highest priorities. In January 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order creating a process by which certain cartels and other organizations would be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and/or Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs). Accordingly, in February, the U.S. Departments of the Treasury and State designated eight organizations, including six major Mexico-based drug cartels, as FTOs and SDGTs, including the CJNG, Gulf Cartel, and Sinaloa Cartel. Today’s actions complement these designations, as a further step to deny individuals and entities associated with cartels access to the U.S. financial system.” (more)

Read the entire excellent article at Conservative Treehouse.

