Justice Barrett Exposes Justice Jackson’s Stupid Dissent

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett launched a takedown of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “extreme” dissent in the landmark birthright citizenship case. It mostly eliminates nationwide injunctions, the NY Post reports.

Brown Jackson’s writing is very poor and inappropriately informal. She used expressions like “full stop” in the formal document, as well as phrases like, “What I mean.” It reflects what is happening in her brain.

Everyone is talking about it since Justice Barrett obviously thinks Ketanji’s stupid. Paul Ryan’s sister-in-law, Brown-Jackson wants an imperial judiciary, and seems to think that is okay, but not an imperial executive.

Justice Barrett:

“We will not dwell on Justice Jackson’s argument, which is at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself,” wrote Barrett, the court’s second-newest justice, in a jaw-dropping rebuke of her colleague, the newest justice.

“We observe only this: Justice Jackson decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary.”

Justice Ketanji Jackson, pushed into the position by the Democrat Socialists of America, wrote a separate furious dissent to that of her two colleagues.

“It is not difficult to predict how this all ends. Eventually, executive power will become completely uncontainable, and our beloved constitutional Republic will be no more,” Jackson dramatically railed at one point.

“Quite unlike a rule-of-kings governing system, in a rule of law regime, nearly ‘[e]very act of government may be challenged by an appeal to law,’” Jackson wrote elsewhere. “At the very least, I lament that the majority is so caught up in minutiae of the Government’s self-serving, finger-pointing arguments that it misses the plot.”

Barrett exposed these Ketanji paragraphs publicly:

“Because analyzing the governing statute involves boring ‘legalese,’ [Jackson] seeks to answer ‘a far more basic question of enormous practical significance: May a federal court in the United States of America order the Executive to follow the law?’

“In other words, it is unnecessary to consider whether Congress has constrained the Judiciary; what matters is how the Judiciary may constrain the Executive. Justice Jackson would do well to heed her own admonition: ‘[E]veryone, from the President on down, is bound by law,’” Barrett continued.

“That goes for judges too.”

“Boring legalese” is literally Ketanji’s job. The Court is supposed to interpret law, not create it. Her role is to interpret legalese.

ketanji does not belong in this job.

Meanwhile, Jackson childishly opted not to conclude her opinion with the common phrases “I dissent” or “respectfully, I dissent” in an apparent sign of her fury at her colleagues’ ruling.

Sotomayor’s response wasn’t much better, but Barrett complimented her for at least presented a legal argument.

