Trump Takes Back Union Station

The Department of Transportation is planning to reclaim the management over Washington, DC’s Union Station.

“Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair,” said Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy in a statement.

“By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”

The department is renegotiating a cooperative agreement with the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation — the nonprofit organization that oversees the station — and Amtrak, and it expects “a formal action” confirming the DOT’s renewed control by September.

The DOT has owned Union Station since the early 1980s but its control has reduced under various agreements and leases.

There is little revenue from it.