Fulton County Election Board Face Jail for Banning GOP Commissioners

Fulton county commissioners in Georgia today faced a contempt hearing that may end in jail time for violating a court order to appoint two Republicans associated with Trump-aligned groups claiming voter fraud to the county’s election board.

The County charter requires two Republicans and two Democrats.

The superior court judge David Emerson issued an order requiring the board to appoint them.

“The court finds that the ‘shall’ as used here is mandatory, and the [board of commissioners] does not have discretion to disapprove an otherwise qualified nominee,” Emerson wrote in his 3 August order. “It is up to the Fulton County Commission to follow the law and honor that person’s nominations.”

What could possibly be the point? They can’t win and they think this is worth going to prison for?

The commissioners say they are fighting for democracy.

Reportedly, they don’t like the chosen Republicans. They said they are election deniers.