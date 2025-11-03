Trump Warns of the Dangerous SCOTUS Case Next Week

Five Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, joined Democrats in the senate to vote to remove President Trump’s emergency powers to tariff Brazil. They did this as the case deciding the President’s power of tariffing is up for consideration. It would never pass the House and President wouldn’t sign it. However the Court could say it’s illegal.

President Trump warned that the case on tariffs next week could put the US “at a major disadvantage against all other Countries throughout the World, especially the “Majors.

“Next week’s Case on Tariffs is one of the most important in the History of the Country. If a President is not allowed to use Tariffs, we will be at a major disadvantage against all other Countries throughout the World, especially the “Majors.” In a true sense, we would be defenseless! Tariffs have brought us Great Wealth and National Security in the nine months that I have had the Honor to serve as President. The Stock Market has hit All Time Highs many times during my short time in Office, with virtually No Inflation, and National Security that is second to none.”

For all the hysteria, tariffs have not turned the world against us and it hasn’t had any significant effect on inflation.

“Our recent successful negotiation with China, and many others, put us in a strong position only because we had Tariffs with which to negotiate fair and sustainable Deals. If a President was not able to quickly and nimbly use the power of Tariffs, we would be defenseless, leading perhaps even to the ruination of our Nation. The only people fighting us are Foreign Countries who for years have taken advantage of us, those who hate our Country and, the Democrats, because our numbers are insurmountably good.

“I will not be going to the Court on Wednesday in that I do not want to distract from the importance of this Decision. It will be, in my opinion, one of the most important and consequential Decisions ever made by the United States Supreme Court. If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!”

