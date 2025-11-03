A Devious JB Pritzker Gaslights on Education

We are being gaslighted in a major way by the spoiled rich JB Pritzker. Pritzker is used to getting his way. He doesn’t sound very well-educated spouting his vulgarities, as his audience applauds him, his primitive language and easily debunked lies.

We were #1 in the world in 1977 when Carter moved the Department to cabinet level. We have invested trillions in it and are now 32nd. Send the money to the states. Shut the Dept. down. https://t.co/NwZJtZJ6o8 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 2, 2025

Eighty Illinois schools, mostly Chicago schools, don’t have a single student proficient in math, and 24 have no students proficient in reading, despite many schools spending more than the annual state average of $24,700 per pupil.

A Wirepoints analysis of the state’s 2024 report card found the number of schools failing in math was up from 67 in 2023, although the number failing in reading was down from 32. Proficiency was based on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness test for grades 3-8 and the SAT test for high schoolers.

The students are pushed along from grade to grade. Only 5% meet high school proficiency and only 25% meet proficiency in the elementary schools.

They are very concerned about non-gendered bathrooms, however.

They also care deeply about supplying condoms to ten year old children. They’re on top of that. In the fall of 2021, Chicago Public Schools began offering free condoms to students, ages 10 and up. At the same time, they don’t explain why having early sex is a bad idea.

In 2021, filmmaker Eli Steele filmed a documentary on Chicago schools recently titled, “Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards.” The Illinois Board of Education had approved the Standards and they were on the verge of being ratified by the Illinois General Assembly.

The new standards make no mention of the word, “merit.”

Mr. Steele says: These new standards would require teachers to subscribe to “progressive values” and “hold high expectations in which all students can participate and lead as student advocates or activists.” (The rule-writers recently changed “progressive” to “inclusive” but every aspect of the new standards reflects progressive politics.)

They will learn to march for communism/progressivism but little else.

In 2019, only 37% of third-graders in Illinois demonstrated grade-level proficiency in English-language arts, and when it came to math only 41% could demonstrate grade-level proficiency.

It’s much worse now under the Democrats.

The filmmaker asks, “Why would the state of Illinois consider new standards when it failed to uphold the most basic and universal of education standards?”

They require teachers to swear an oath to their Marxist values.

Mandates evolve around: What should a teacher do to overcome his or her “biases and perceptions” such as “unearned privilege [and] Eurocentrism”? What does it mean to “know and understand how a system of inequity reinforces certain truths as the norm”?

Equity is a communist concept that demands all outcomes for all people come out the same.