Trump Wins & Loses in the Fake-Asylum Deportations

A panel of federal judges on Friday limited President Trump’s effort to close the U.S. asylum system at the southern border. They said his administration can’t unilaterally suspend laws that bar the U.S. from deporting migrants to places where they would face persecution or torture. This could lead to a lot of lawsuits. The illegals might all say they face persecution and the ACLU will take up all their cases.

This could be a new version of the “credible threat” excuse.

The ruling centers on a proclamation issued by Mr. Trump just hours after he returned to the White House in January. He ordered the closure of the asylum system. U.S. border officials have relied on the order to summarily expel those entering the country illegally, without allowing them to request asylum. Mr. Trump justified the measure on the grounds that the country is facing an “invasion” of migrants.

We were.

The three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit lifted its administrative pause on a July ruling from Judge Moss who found Mr. Trump’s proclamation defied U.S. laws that require the federal government to hear the claims of migrants who want to apply for humanitarian protection out of fear that they could be harmed if deported. In other words, he ordered the borders open.

That ruling by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss struck down the Trump administration’s asylum ban. It would have required officials to stop enforcing it on a legal class comprised of migrants who are or will be in the U.S.

Moss is a Marxist. In early June, he ordered the border open. When that was struck down by SCOTUS for a third time, he declared illegal immigration a global right.

An Obama-appointed Marxist judge just tried to override SCOTUS. Judge Moss now claims illegal aliens on foreign soil have global rights. Immigration policy belongs to the executive, not judges. This is judicial overreach—AGAIN . pic.twitter.com/a5d0M9LVlO — April Color (@ColorApril) July 3, 2025

Illegals Facing Torture Cannot Be Deported

While it lifted its stay on Moss’ ruling, the D.C. Circuit panel also narrowed his order. They limited the class members eligible for relief to asylum-seekers already on American soil. The appellate court also limited the scope of Moss’ ruling. They partially granted a request from the Trump administration.

The Restrictions

The panel allowed the Trump administration to continue using the president’s proclamation to deny migrants access to the U.S. asylum system, noting that U.S. law permits, but does not require, the government to grant asylum to those who prove they could be persecuted because of their race, religion, politics or other factors.

But the panel also said Mr. Trump’s proclamation could not be used to prevent migrants from applying for other forms of humanitarian protections that the U.S. is legally required to give to certain migrants fleeing persecution and torture. They’re known as “withholding of removal” and protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture. Those protections have a higher legal threshold than asylum, but unlike asylum, they are mandatory, not discretionary, and must be granted to those who meet the requirements.

The panel was made up of Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and Cornelia Pillard. They were appointed by former President Barack Obama, as well as Gregory G. Katsas, an appointee of Mr. Trump. Each judge filed their own statements in the case. Pillard and Katsas disagreed with some aspects of the ruling.

All three judges said Mr. Trump’s proclamation could not be used to ignore laws around “withholding of removal” or Convention Against Torture protections. Pillard said she would’ve also blocked the administration from denying migrants the right to apply for asylum. In other words, let them all stay if they say they face a credible threat.

The lawsuit that triggered Friday’s decision was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other leftist activists. They have denounced the Trump administration’s border crackdown as a draconian policy.