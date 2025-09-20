Trump’s Four Court Cases: 2 Temporary Losses, 1 Loss, 1 Win

President Trump had three legal losses and one win in a short span of time, but it’s not over until the Supreme Court says it’s over.

The Three Losses

The federal judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s New York defamation trial on Thursday denied his request to delay the $83.3 million payment he owes E. Jean Carroll.

The decision came hours after Trump was ordered by a London judge to pay $382,000 to a company founded by former British spy Christopher Steele that the former president unsuccessfully sued over making claims that he said harmed his reputation. Previously, Trump wouldn’t pay, claiming sovereign immunity. Steele put together the salacious, debunked dirty dossier.

A jury found in January that Trump defamed Carroll by denying he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Last month, Judge Lewis Kaplan gave Trump 30 days to post bond or make the payment during his appeal.

Trump’s lawyers have said his bond amount would total $91.63 million while he appeals the verdict.

Judge Steven D. Merryday of the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida said Friday that the suit “stands unmistakably and inexcusably athwart the requirements of Rule 8” of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

It is 85 pages and he wants I reduced to 40 or fewer.

He feels it’s a “public forum for vituperation and invective” or “a megaphone for public relations,” he said.

The judge added some other nasty adjectives.

A Win

The ACLU and their far left allies are livid over the 6-3 Supreme Court decision that lifted a restraining order on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) street patrols, allowing agents to resume sweeps that were previously blocked by lower courts.

The wholly un-American ACLU knows that ICE is trying to first-of-all remove the criminal aliens, gang people, child molesters, rapists and so on. However, the ACLU continues to frame it as a case of ICE kidnapping people, snatching them off the streets, disappearing innocent people who only came here illegally for a better life. I would expect nothing else from the ACLU.