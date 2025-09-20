Douglas Murray on Tucker’s Fringe Theories

Author and journalist Douglas Murray took on Tucker Carlson’s most recent dive into a theory that claims Israel is behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The proof shows Tyler Robinson committed the murder and it is possible that others in his sick antifa-trans community knew in advance.

Talking of poison, various conservative influencers like Tucker Carlson, have decided to use the days since Kirk’s murder to pretend that someone else did the killing. Specifically, Carlson and other online influencers, have spent the past week trying to suggest that the Jews killed Charlie Kirk.

Their “rationale” is that they say Kirk — a lifelong supporter of Israel — was turning against the Israeli government. So of course the Israelis killed him. Or at least have “questions to answer.”

Naturally there is no evidence for any of this. But “just asking questions” is the great fall-back for the click-bait trolls of the right.

But is it not just sick but grotesque to use the death of a friend to cover for his actual murderer? It seems that for people like Carlson the Jews are behind everything. Indeed on 9/11 this year Carlson was due to drop a new set of conspiracy theories about the Jews and 9/11.

Interestingly enough, Kirk was often critical of certain tenets of the Muslim faith. But none of these right-wing podcasters have yet said “the Muslims did it.”

Murray wondered if Tucker is getting any Qatari money. I don’t see Tucker that way, but his theories lately have been fringe.

Please Look for Real Evidence

Tucker told Piers Morgan that he didn’t say Israelis were behind Charlie’s murder and then launched into a list of accusations about how Israel was potentially involved in 9/11.

Why isn’t he looking at the people who actually commit the crimes? Tyler killed Charlie and radical Islamists were responsible for 9/11.

Tucker Carlson says “of course I didn’t allege that Jews did 9/11, I don’t even know what that means.” He then launches into conspiracy theories about Israel and 9/11. Note: unlike his treatment of pro-Israel guests, Piers Morgan doesn’t push back, he allows Tucker to talk. pic.twitter.com/2McgmqxWf3 — Am Yisrael Chai (@AmYisraelChai_X) September 9, 2025

Look, I don’t trust Mossad any more than I trust the US CIA. Spies are often involved in deception and brutality, but this 9/11 theory is fringe. It was investigated at the time and bore nothing.

The Night Before He Died

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who spoke with Charlie Kirk via Zoom the night before his assassination, told Fox News Digital that while Kirk voiced criticism at times, he remained strongly supportive of Israel.

“The meeting was one he initiated,” Wolicki said. “He was heading out on a campus tour the next day and knew he’d face many questions about Israel. He wanted to hear what I had to say on issues he expected to be asked about. Why would he do that if he had abandoned Israel? The very fact the meeting happened proves he had not.”

As Netanyahu said, Kirk was a strong friend of Israel. Not big on war, he had criticisms which I outlined in a previous article. None of them expressed fear or threats.

Tucker’s information seems to come directly from Candace Owens and Harrison Smith’s third party comment from an anonymous person which might well have been misconstrued. Owens appears to have remained friends with Charlie but they were completely independent professionally for about a decade.

Maybe Charlie didn’t like Bibi or not. Who cares? He fully supported Israel. Unfortunately, we can’t ask him because he was murdered by an evil man named Tyler Robinson. From his public statements, I can’t confirm Tucker’s suspicions.

