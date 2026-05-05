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Home Home Trump’s Response After Iran Attacks the UAE: They Want a Deal

Trump’s Response After Iran Attacks the UAE: They Want a Deal

By
M Dowling
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0
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President Trump insists that Iran wants a deal, but he is frustrated that they go on TV and claim they are doing well. Is it possible that Iran is playing the U.S. or even likely? Sure. We’ll have to wait and see.

“Iran has no chance,” President Trump said during a press conference today. “They never did. They know it. They express it to me when I talk to them.”

“They have no navy—totally wiped out. They have no air force—totally wiped out. They have no anti-aircraft capability — totally wiped out. No radar. They have no leaders. The leaders are wiped out. The whole thing.”

“Then I read the papers, and they say how well they’re doing. They’re not doing well. That’s why you have no credibility. No credibility. The news, the fake news has no credibility.”

Trump says that Iran needs to wave the white flag.

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