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FAA Employee Arrested: “I Am Going to Neutralize/Kill You-Donald John Trump”

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An FAA employee was arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump. He used his work email to do it.

A Federal Aviation Administration employee allegedly searched online for ways to get a gun into a federal facility and looked up past presidential assassination attempts. He eventually sent an email to the White House threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

Dean DelleChiaie, 35, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested last week and charged with interstate communication of a threat.

Agents investigated him in January when DelleChiaie used his government computer to search for disturbing topics. Those searches included how to get a gun into a federal facility and past assassination attempts against the president. He searched the phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump.”

He was interviewed in late February and said he owned three firearms.

On April 21, DelleChiaie allegedly sent an email to the White House from his personal account with the subject line “Contact the President.”

In the message, authorities say he made a direct threat against the president.

“I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going to neutralize/kill you—Donald John Trump—because you decided to kill kids – and say that it was War – when in reality – it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong,” the prosecutor said.

He’s an Act Blue donor who probably believes every bit of propaganda out of the Democrat Party and media.

The language from Democrats demonizing Donald Trump, Republicans, law enforcement, and others they disagree with,  encouraging death threats, has to stop. There are countless threats, and the following are just a few.

This left-wing mayor wants to get ICE agents killed by Antifa, the Democrat army.

People like McMorrow are setting Republicans up for assassination.

One Democrat candidate in Pennsylvania wanted Senator John Fetterman to kill President Trump. In one call, he threatened John Fetterman’s 13-year-old daughter.

Democrat Ro Khanna is defending anchor baby Democrat Hasan Piker, who called for the murder of Republicans.

Piker called for murdering Senator Scott:

This is what the party is breeding.

Another violent Democrat.

 

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