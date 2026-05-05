FAA Employee Arrested: “I Am Going to Neutralize/Kill You-Donald John Trump”

An FAA employee was arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump. He used his work email to do it.

A Federal Aviation Administration employee allegedly searched online for ways to get a gun into a federal facility and looked up past presidential assassination attempts. He eventually sent an email to the White House threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

Dean DelleChiaie, 35, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested last week and charged with interstate communication of a threat.

Agents investigated him in January when DelleChiaie used his government computer to search for disturbing topics. Those searches included how to get a gun into a federal facility and past assassination attempts against the president. He searched the phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump.”

He was interviewed in late February and said he owned three firearms.

On April 21, DelleChiaie allegedly sent an email to the White House from his personal account with the subject line “Contact the President.”

In the message, authorities say he made a direct threat against the president.

“I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going to neutralize/kill you—Donald John Trump—because you decided to kill kids – and say that it was War – when in reality – it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong,” the prosecutor said.

🚨 BREAKING: Federal Aviation employee criminally charged for THREATENING TO ASSASSINATE President Trump — the federal worker is based out of New Hampshire This HAS TO STOP. Dean DelleChiaie reportedly said he will “neutralize/KlLL” Trump via email He also reportedly used his… pic.twitter.com/r8UKOeQBjH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2026

He’s an Act Blue donor who probably believes every bit of propaganda out of the Democrat Party and media.

Dean Dellechiaie the one arrested for sending threats to kill President Trump. Imagine that, he was an act blue donor in 2025 pic.twitter.com/GCbyHKQk5E — Rob V (@RobV59) May 5, 2026

The language from Democrats demonizing Donald Trump, Republicans, law enforcement, and others they disagree with, encouraging death threats, has to stop. There are countless threats, and the following are just a few.

This left-wing mayor wants to get ICE agents killed by Antifa, the Democrat army.

Democrat Mayor of Aurora, Illinois, is driving around DOXING ICE agents and sharing their live locations. This elected official is actively protecting foreign m*rderers, r*pists, and p*dophiles He needs to resign IMMEDIATELY Disgusting pic.twitter.com/YdOkzc25fe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 4, 2026

People like McMorrow are setting Republicans up for assassination.

Ginning up the next assassin… https://t.co/CSDbyWjExR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2026

One Democrat candidate in Pennsylvania wanted Senator John Fetterman to kill President Trump. In one call, he threatened John Fetterman’s 13-year-old daughter.

A Pennsylvania Democrat senate candidate Raymond Chandler has been arrested after leaving multiple voicemails threatening to kill Senator John Fetterman’s 13 year old daughter and President Trump. This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/fH8kK9vBgJ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 3, 2026

Democrat Ro Khanna is defending anchor baby Democrat Hasan Piker, who called for the murder of Republicans.

UNREAL. Rep Ro Khanna defends Hasan Piker who called for the murder of Republicans pic.twitter.com/dbHzWCxd0N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

Piker called for murdering Senator Scott:

🚨Remember when Democrat spokesperson Hasan Piker – who campaigned with Abdul El-Sayed – called to MURDER @ScottforFlorida? Democrats are shamelessly encouraging their base to use violence against conservatives. pic.twitter.com/foRklUhaJs — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 26, 2026

This is what the party is breeding.

SHOCKING THREAT: South Carolina Woman Points Loaded Shotgun at Trump and Republicans – “I Will Shoot You in the Head” This radical leftist, Alissa Haase, openly threatens to murder President Trump and GOP leaders with a shotgun in a disturbing TikTok video. While waving a real… pic.twitter.com/KUZRUG5fa0 — AshleY (@Aku_700) April 26, 2026

Another violent Democrat.