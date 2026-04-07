Tucker Has Gone Bananas & Trump Says He’s a Low-IQ Person

President Trump on Tuesday denied Tucker Carlson’s dramatic clickbait reports that the president was considering nuclear war with Iran.

“Tucker’s a low IQ person who has no idea what’s going on,” the president said. “He calls me all the time; I don’t answer his calls. I don’t deal with him. I prefer dealing with smart people, not fools.”

Carlson, in a Monday night post on X, claimed that President Trump’s Easter morning post on Truth Social was the first step toward nuclear war. Does Carlson really believe that? Who knows?

He was referring to the post on Sunday morning in which Trump said to Iran, “open the F—–’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Carlson called the language used on Easter—a holy Christian holiday—”vile on every level.” “How dare you speak that way on Easter morning to the country?” Carlson said on his podcast. “Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning.”

Is Carlson really a goody-two-shoes Christian?

Up until very recently, Tucker was posing as President Trump’s friend.

Carlson suggested Trump was the anti-Christ, and is initiating nuclear war to provoke Armageddon. “Is it just a conventional escalation ladder in a badly thought out war … [or] could it be something bigger? Is it possible what you’re watching is a very stealthy yet incredibly effective attack on what, from a Christian perspective, is the true faith: belief in Jesus?” he said. “Is it possible that the president sees this in bigger terms? Sees this as the fulfillment of something?” An elevation of some higher office beyond president of the United States?”

He hit all the red buttons to frighten people and support Democrats.

Tucker Carlson implores White House staffers to say no Trump’s orders pic.twitter.com/pfmMvCvP9Z — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

Here is Tucker saying capitalism shouldn’t be anywhere near Christianity.

What the hell is going on? Tucker Carlson is now promoting Christian Marxism, with a claim that capitalism is fundamentally incompatible with Christianity. pic.twitter.com/tulhQ2CMHv — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) April 7, 2026

The hysteria is at fever pitch.