President Trump: 8 pm Is Happening If Iran Doesn’t Negotiate

In a phone call with Bret Baier this morning, President Trump said he wouldn’t put odds on how today will turn out, but, “8 p.m. is happening” if Iran doesn’t work with us. If we get to that point, there will be an attack like they have not seen.”

“If negotiations move forward with something concrete, that could change.”

I don’t see Trump destroying their entire economy, but he does want out. The ultimate goal will be to entirely cripple the regime.

The US will do something extreme. Unfortunately, Iranian leaders are probably willing to go down with the regime.

Fox News’ Bret Baier: “I just got off the phone with the president… He said, ‘8 p.m. is happening. If we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen.’ He’s sticking to that at this point.” “At this hour… he said, ‘It is moving forward with the… pic.twitter.com/ZsvM9VRho3 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 7, 2026

President Trump will speak at the Air and Space Museum shortly, and he will undoubtedly address the issue again.

Ari Fleischer said that the Western part of NATO will never be the same after this. Spain, England, Italy, and France have sold the US out as they have in the past. A former NATO ambassador, ally of John McCain’s, mentioned that we didn’t consult our allies before. However, he agrees they are now acting badly. He also made the point that as long as the regime stays in power, it will be a threat to us.

They will also be a threat to our allies.