Tucker Is Buying Property in Doha, Qatar

Tucker Carlson spoke at the Doha Forum and in a conversation with the Qatar Prime Minister, he said he has not taken any money from Qatar to do their bidding. He also told Qatar’s Prime Minister Al Thani that he was buying a place in Qatar because he likes the city. As an American, he said he can do what he wants.

Qatar has financed the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas leaders do still live in Qatar.

Laura Loomer thinks Tucker is going to convert to Islam. I don’t know about that, but lately he has been speaking up for radical Islam during interviews, downplaying the invasion of Europe, and minimizing Hamas’s actions while harshly criticizing Israel.

Atani admits in the clip below that they spend a lot of money on lobbying to protect the US-Qatar relationship.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Is Buying Property In Qatar Speaking on stage at the Doha Forum in Qatar, @TuckerCarlson told Qatar’s Prime Minister Al Thani that he is buying a place in Qatar this week because he’s an “American” and he will live and go wherever he wants. Tucker… pic.twitter.com/DN8GK4fJbz — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 7, 2025

Donor and investor Omeed Malik, a Muslim, was sitting in the front row at the Forum. Malik voted for Barack Obama twice and funded Hillary Clinton. He’s now backing Donald Trump. Malik is on the Trump train. He’s friends with Trump Jr.

Malik’s firm 1789 Capital was the largest investor in Tucker Carlson’s company TCN, but is no longer invested in it. Malik founded the firm with Chris Buskirk, and Rebekah Mercer. Buskirk, a conservative, invested in the Rocbridge Network with JD Vance and the Mercer family are well-known conservatives. As for Malik, he follows the money.

Malik says he is purely an investor, and is concerned about being portrayed in some conspiracy theory by Laura Loomer.

Malik started to accumulate grievances against the Democrats, especially over the pandemic lockdowns. He supported Tulsi Gabbard and the idea of no more wars. Malik became involved in Daily Caller, hooking up Neil Patel with Tucker who was selling the publication.

He was also disillusioned with Democrat’s control of New York City and took off for Florida.

We could use Rush Limbaugh about now to analyze this. We will give it a shot. The Left would call this a shadowy billionaire network, but it seems like an alternative the the many hardcore left networks such as The Open Society Foundations. As for Tucker, he’s just being Tucker being different and unreliable at this point. However, he has some concerning viewpoints that could be dangerous. We need to watch him.