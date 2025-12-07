4 Tweets Exposing Dangerous People Among Us

If Congress did their job, they would eject the lunatics from the once-respected body of lawmakers.

And they wonder why Americans look askance at Somalis. In addition to the grand thievery they are involved in, look at who they vote for to represent them. Ilhan Omar has said more than once that she is in Congress only to represent Somalia.

Ilhan Omar

Now, she is calling a Jewish man, a top advisor to Donald Trump, a Nazi. That is incredibly nasty.

Ilhan Omar just called Stephen Miller a Nazi on National TV. Remember… They don't kill you because you're a Nazi. They call you a Nazi so they can kill you. This is an incitement of violence by Ihan.

Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal is another communist who is in the country to destroy it. She famously tried to re-label Washington monuments and a mountain for native Americans to wash away some of our foundational beliefs. She thinks we are on stolen land.

How about calling an elected official a "fascist" or a "racist," which you do about every 10 minutes?

Rashida Tlaib supports anyone who is violent and opposed to Americans. Palestine Action is a designated terrorist organization in the UK:

A police sergeant in the UK is unable to sleep, drive, or even dress herself after a Palestine Action activist bashed her in the back with a sledgehammer. This morning, Rashida Tlaib voiced her concern over members of this group being detained.

pic.twitter.com/Zmr2DBqWrQ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 7, 2025

The Brotherhood

The Brotherhood hates the Western way of life and plans to replace us here in the United States.