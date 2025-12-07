4 Tweets Exposing Dangerous People Among Us

If Congress did their job, they would eject the lunatics from the once-respected body of lawmakers.

And they wonder why Americans look askance at Somalis. In addition to the grand thievery they are involved in, look at who they vote for to represent them. Ilhan Omar has said more than once that she is in Congress only to represent Somalia.

Ilhan Omar

Now, she is calling a Jewish man, a top advisor to Donald Trump, a Nazi. That is incredibly nasty.

Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal is another communist who is in the country to destroy it. She famously tried to re-label Washington monuments and a mountain for native Americans to wash away some of our foundational beliefs. She thinks we are on stolen land.

Rashida Tlaib supports anyone who is violent and opposed to Americans. Palestine Action is a designated terrorist organization in the UK:

The Brotherhood

The Brotherhood hates the Western way of life and plans to replace us here in the United States.

Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

These bums are lawless trash and need to be deported…today. What is stopping authorities from doing so? I could not care less if you call me rayciss…just deport the ones who really are!

The Constitution.
The Constitution.
1 hour ago

We’re in dire need of oath of office enforcement in all sectors of public service nationwide.

Particularly in the legislative branch, Congress and the Senate.

