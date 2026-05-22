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Home Home Tulsi Gabbard Resigns to Be By Her Husband’s Side – Updated

Tulsi Gabbard Resigns to Be By Her Husband’s Side – Updated

By
M Dowling
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Tulsi Gabbard has resigned as Director of National Intelligence, effective June 30th, to be by her husband’s side as he fights aggressive bone cancer.

Pray for her husband, Abraham, and Tulsi.

They are a beautiful couple.

President Trump addressed this unfortunate news:

Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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