Tulsi Gabbard Resigns to Be By Her Husband’s Side – Updated

Tulsi Gabbard has resigned as Director of National Intelligence, effective June 30th, to be by her husband’s side as he fights aggressive bone cancer.

Pray for her husband, Abraham, and Tulsi.

🚨 BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has submitted her RESIGNATION, effective June 30th Gabbard reveals her husband has been diagnosed with bone cancer, and she’s resigning to be by his side. We’re praying for you and your husband, @TulsiGabbard 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tDf4AXNRkz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2026

🇺🇸 Tulsi Gabbard is resigning as U.S. Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with aa rare form of bone cancer, effective June 30th, according to Fox News. Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/wRCOLU2BTg — Europa.com (@europa) May 22, 2026

They are a beautiful couple.

President Trump addressed this unfortunate news:

Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP